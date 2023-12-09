AEW Rampage Results – December 8, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour Friday night program, AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s show is Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in AEW Continental Classic Tournament action, Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico for the AEW International Championship, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal, as well as Abadon vs. Trish Adora.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, December 8, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (12/8/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and opening video intro plays and then we shoot inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as fireworks explode and the commentators welcome us to the show as the camera pans the crowd.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Angelico

Already in the ring are the two men involved in our opening contest on this week’s show, which features the AEW International Championship on-the-line — current title-holder Orange Cassidy and his challenger, Angelico.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. On special guest commentary during this one is Matt Menard. We see Serpentico at ringside in Angelico’s corner and Danhausen is out in the corner of the “Freshly Squeezed” one at ringside.

We see some good back-and-forth action and then Cassidy settles into the offensive lead. Serpentico gets involved at ringside and we see Angelico take over. Cassidy does the big, dramatic hands up and back down in the pockets routine, and the wimpy “Sweet Shin Music” kicks before his own leg starts to give out on him.

This allows Angelico to take back over. Angelico sends Cassidy out to the floor and then throws something at Danhausen, before heading out to follow-up on his attack on the AEW International Champion. Angelico rolls him back into the ring and stomps on the weakened leg of Cassidy.

He follows that up by locking him in a one-leg submission on the bum wheel. Cassidy eventually escapes but is still on the defensive, as Angelico begins putting the boots to him on the mat. On that note, the commentators talk us into a mid-match commercial break as this opening title tilt continues.

When we return, we see Angelico is still controlling the action. This doesn’t last for long, however, as Cassidy immediately counters a move attempted by Angelico. He goes for his Stun-Dog Millionaire spot, but Cassidy’s own leg gives out on him during it.

Cassidy still remains fighting back into competitive form as Danhausen tries to rally the fans behind him. Cassidy starts to take over. He hits his Stun-Dog Millionaire but immediately sells his leg afterwards. He hits a Beach Break high spot and sells his own leg after that as well.

We see Cassidy looking for an Orange Punch when Serpentico gets involved again, which leads to Angelico taking over. Not for long, however, as Danhausen evens up the odds by getting involved as well, which allows Cassidy to take back over.

He rolls Angelico up but is knocked off, where he bumps into Danhausen and knocks him off the apron. Angelico grapevines the bad leg of Cassidy and twists it over into an ankle lock. We see Serpentico beating down Danhausen on the floor at ringside as this is going on.

In the end, Danhausen decks Serpetico at ringside and Cassidy hits an Orange Punch on Angelico for the win. With the victory, Orange Cassidy successfully retains his AEW International Championship. Good opener. After the match wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy