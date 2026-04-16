AEW Reportedly Set To Return To Arena Mexico For Grand Slam 2026

AEW is reportedly set to bring its Grand Slam Mexico event back in 2026, continuing its international expansion strategy.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is planning a second Grand Slam Mexico show at Arena Mexico, although it is not expected to take place as early as June.

The inaugural Grand Slam Mexico event was held on June 18, 2025, as a special episode of AEW Dynamite in partnership with CMLL. The show sold out Arena Mexico following its announcement in April 2025 and marked AEW’s first-ever event in Mexico, as well as the debut of the Grand Slam Mexico branding.

The 2025 card featured a blend of AEW and CMLL talent across six matches. In the main event, Místico defeated MJF by disqualification, while Mercedes Moné captured the CMLL World Women’s Championship from Zeuxis. Other notable results included Kazuchika Okada defeating Mark Briscoe, Hologram winning a four-way match over Lio Rush, Máscara Dorada, and Ricochet, and a 10-man tag team victory for Death Riders and The Young Bucks over a team that included The Opps, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland.

The Grand Slam concept originally launched in New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium in September 2021 before expanding globally. AEW has since taken the brand international, including Grand Slam Australia in February 2025, with another event in Australia already scheduled for 2026. The Mexico edition now appears to be part of that ongoing rotation.

Arena Mexico — located in Mexico City and widely regarded as one of the most iconic venues in professional wrestling — serves as the home of CMLL, a promotion founded in 1933. The arena has a seating capacity of approximately 16,500 and has hosted countless historic lucha libre events over the decades.

At this time, no official date or additional details for AEW Grand Slam Mexico 2026 have been announced.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates as information becomes available.