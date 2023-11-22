AEW Reveals Complete List Of Competitors For Inaugural Continental Classic Tournament

As advertised, All Elite Wrestling held their AEW Continental Classic Tournament Selection Special live stream on Wednesday afternoon.

During the stream, which was hosted by AEW President Tony Khan, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone and ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, the complete field of participants for the six-week, round-robin style tourney were announced.

Featured belw are the complete list of participants for the first-ever AEW Continental Classic Tournament, which kicks off tonight on AEW Dynamite.

AEW CONTINENTAL CLASSIC TOURNAMENT FIELD

* Bryan Danielson* Andrade El Idolo* Eddie Kingston* Brody King* Claudio Castagnoli* Daniel Garcia* Jon Moxley* Swerve Strickland* RUSH* Mark Briscoe* Jay Lethal* Jay White