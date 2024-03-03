AEW Revolution Results – March 3, 2024

It’s Sunday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to the pay-per-view realm with their annual AEW Revolution show, which features the retirement of one of the biggest pro wrestling legends of all-time, “The Icon” Sting.

On tap for tonight’s show is Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW tag titles, Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW title, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s title, Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT title, Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown title, as well as Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the International title.

Also scheduled is Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita, FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club, the All-Star Scramble match for a future AEW title shot, Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale, as well as the Bang-Bang Scissor Gang vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Willie Mack & Private Party.

Featured below are complete AEW Revolution results from Sunday, March 3, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6:30pm-12:00am EST.

AEW REVOLUTION RESULTS (3/3/2024)

The Zero Hour pre-show gets underway with our first live shot inside the Greensboro Coliseum. The camera settles on the entrance ramp, where Renee Paquette and RJ City welcome us to the show. They mention 16,000+ fans will be in attendance for tonight’s show to witness the retirement of “The Icon” Sting.

Paquette and RJ run down the lineup for tonight’s show and then send us into our first video package looking at one of the bouts. The first package up looks at the story heading into the Tornado Tag-Team title match tonight pitting current title-holders Sting and Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

After the package wraps up, Renee and RJ give their thoughts on the recent actions and behavior of AEW EVP duo Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, who are going after their third potential reign as AEW World Tag-Team Championships tonight. They send us over to Tony Schiavone, who is with the legendary David Crockett.

Crockett talks with Schiavone about their old days together in Greensboro and the legendary career of Sting. They also talk about the recent despicable actions of the Bucks leading up to tonight’s match. Schiavone says they’ll be talking again later and then we head back to Paquette and City on the entrance ramp.

Now we head into our second elaborate pre-match video package, which this time looks at the story of former friends turned bitter rivals “Timeless” Toni Storm and “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo heading into their showdown tonight for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

When it wraps up, Paquette and City shift focus to the FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club match. The video package airs to tell the story leading up to that big tag-team showdown tonight, with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler slugging it out against Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. Paquette predicts this will be the most violent bout of the night.

The talk moves on to the highly-anticipated return of Will Ospreay, who kicks off his first full-time run in AEW tonight with a match against fellow member of The Don Callis Family, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita. We see the in-depth video package now to tell the story heading into this one.