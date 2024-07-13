AEW Set To Return To Kentucky, Illinois And Wisconsin In August And September

All Elite Wrestling is set to return to the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday, September 18th, for a live episode of Dynamite.

AEW also announced on its official Twitter (X) account that tickets for its episodes of Dynamite from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 28th, and the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, September 4th, are now on sale via AEWTIX.com.