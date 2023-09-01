AEW Star Getting Closer To In-Ring Return Following Injury

Wrestling injuries occur regardless of style, whether it’s a throwback technical style or high flying, with wrestlers taking wild spots in and out of the ring.

Bandido understands what it’s like to be sidelined due to an injury.

The AEW star was injured while working a match for a Rampage episode in June, where he lost to Konosuke Takeshita. He was initially diagnosed with a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury when he suffered a left wrist injury. Nonetheless, he requested a second opinion before proceeding with the surgery.

Bandido had the surgery in July.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Bandido is getting closer to a return to the ring.

Meltzer wrote, “Bandido has the cast off his wrist so he should be back soon. He got the pin taken out two weeks ago and September was originally when he was expected to return.”

We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.