AEW Star Set For In-Ring Return After Injury Layoff

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been sidelined for months after undergoing surgery for a leg injury, while also battling ongoing stomach issues. However, it looks like his return to AEW television is right around the corner.

On the September 6, 2025 episode of AEW Collision, Big Bill cut a promo calling himself a “real New York tough guy” while taking shots at Kingston, accusing him of being someone who “just runs his mouth.” Bill then went one step further, officially calling Kingston out.

It didn’t take long for Kingston to fire back. Taking to Threads, he wrote, “So got the phone call and the money is right contract is signed on my end. So Big Bill you dumb goofy bastard just send location.”

This back-and-forth strongly suggests that Kingston’s AEW return is imminent, and fans may not have to wait long to see the brawler back in action — with Big Bill clearly set in his sights.