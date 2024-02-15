AEW Tag-Team Title Match Announced For Revolution 2024

The tag-team titles will be on-the-line at AEW Revolution 2024.

Ahead of the pay-per-view scheduled for Greensboro, N.C. on March 3, it was announced on this week’s AEW Dynamite that the AEW World Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line.

As expected, Sting’s retirement match will be he and Darby Allin joining forces to defend the AEW World Tag-Team Championships against The Young Bucks duo of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

The match was confirmed on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as you can see in the videos embedded below.

Make sure to join us here on 3/3 for live AEW Revolution 2024 results coverage from Greensboro, N.C.