AEW Teases NFL Partnership Announcement

AEW is preparing to make a major announcement this Wednesday regarding a new partnership with the NFL.

The company shared a teaser graphic on social media confirming that an official reveal will take place on April 15, with the collaboration expected to center around a licensed merchandise project between the two organizations.

The product is believed to be the NFL-themed lucha masks first showcased by AEW President Tony Khan during Super Bowl Radio Row earlier this year. The masks are expected to launch on April 23, coinciding with the opening night of the 2026 NFL Draft, and will reportedly feature designs representing all 32 NFL teams.

Khan previously spoke about the partnership, emphasizing its personal significance and long-term vision.

“It’s really exciting to be able to talk about a partnership that I’ve always dreamed of. I’ve always wanted the NFL and AEW to work together. This is a Jacksonville Jaguars lucha libre mask. But I’m so excited about it because they will be putting this up and these will be available for all 32 NFL teams. So starting the first night of the NFL Draft, Thursday, April 23, we will have these masks available on ShopAEW.com for all 32 NFL teams. Now, finally, I’ve always wanted this. It’s a dream I’ve been working on for years, a partnership between the NFL and AEW. So whoever your NFL team is, whatever football team you’re a fan of, you’ll be able to get an All Elite Wrestling NFL mask for your team,” Khan said.

The partnership also carries a personal connection for Khan. His father, Shahid Khan, owns the Jacksonville Jaguars and is a key investor in AEW. Tony Khan himself serves as Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jaguars, in addition to his role as AEW’s founder and his involvement with Premier League club Fulham FC.

The NFL already has experience collaborating within the wrestling space, currently maintaining a merchandise partnership with WWE that includes officially licensed championship belts sold through Fanatics.

More details on AEW’s partnership with the NFL are expected to be revealed during Wednesday’s announcement.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage as the story develops.