AEW Wrestler Has Surgery

All Elite Wrestling is losing another wrestler to the sidelines, as one of its stars underwent surgery today.

That star is Matt Sydal, also known as Evan Bourne from his WWE run from 2008 to 2014. While with the company, he won a tag team championship with Kofi Kingston before moving on to NJPW, ROH, and TNA Wrestling.

In 2020, he signed with AEW and made his All Out debut as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale. Sydal last wrestled on Dynamite on May 22nd, where he lost to Konosuke Takeshita.

As shown below, Sydal announced on Twitter/X that he will have a procedure on his right foot after 12 long and painful years.

He wrote, “After 12 years of suffering, I’m getting my right foot fixed today. The surgeon has to break and re-fuse three bones, and use hardware to set my toes into the joints. Thank you to @AEW and our Medical Staff for the care. Thanks to the fans who’ve stuck with me the whole time. Love you all! The best is yet to come…”

We wish him speedy recovery.