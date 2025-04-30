AEW’s Emotional Tribute To Brodie Lee Inspired Bryan Danielson To Leave WWE

Bryan Danielson has opened up about a powerful moment that helped shape his decision to leave WWE and ultimately join AEW in 2021.

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Danielson spoke candidly about how AEW’s tribute to the late Brodie Lee (formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE) deeply resonated with him at a time when he was still working under a WWE contract.

“We had a wrestler, Brodie Lee, who had passed away. AEW did this incredible tribute show. At that point, I was still with WWE,” Danielson shared. “And the way AEW did that show. Brodie was my friend… it touched something in me and in my mind.”

The genuine and heartfelt nature of the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life, which aired in December 2020, stood out to Danielson and ultimately helped shape his perception of AEW’s values.

“I was thinking like, ‘Oh, these are the good guys of professional wrestling’,” he added, reflecting on the impression the tribute left on him.

Danielson would make his AEW debut nine months later at All Out 2021, cementing his place in the company as one of its top stars.

