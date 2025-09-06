AJ Lee Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Full-Time Contract With WWE

By
Phil Johnson
-
AJ Lee
AJ Lee | WWE

As seen on the September 5, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, AJ Lee shocked fans by returning to the company after a decade-long absence.

Following her in-ring confrontation with Becky Lynch, AJ closed the show by holding up Lynch’s Intercontinental Championship—a powerful statement that immediately fueled speculation about her future.

According to a new report from BodySlam+, AJ has signed a multi-year, full-time contract with WWE. The report emphasizes that her “full-time status signals something bigger” and that WWE is “investing in her as a cornerstone of the division again.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also confirmed her return on social media, sharing a video of AJ officially putting pen to paper backstage at Chicago’s Allstate Arena. In the clip, AJ is seen smiling as she signs her contract, while Triple H teased the significance with the caption: “Ink to paper…the calm before the storm.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is building toward a blockbuster mixed tag team match at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza premium live event on September 20, with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch expected to face CM Punk and AJ Lee.

