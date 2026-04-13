AJ Styles Says Shane McMahon Match Was His Best WrestleMania Performance

WWE legend AJ Styles has revealed what he considers the greatest WrestleMania match of his career — and the answer may surprise fans.

Speaking on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles reflected on standout bouts throughout his career, mentioning several fan-favorite matches from his time outside WWE before narrowing the focus to WrestleMania.

“Well, you know, me and Christopher Daniels and Joe at Unbreakable, that’s another match that people love. And me and Chris, and me and Jerry Lynn, we all had great matches. I could pick out those matches from any one of those guys, Samoa Joe. I could pick them out, it’s easy to pick out those matches,” Styles said.

Styles also pointed to his rivalry with Roman Reigns as an underrated chapter in his WWE run.

“And then, you know, some of the great matches that I think, like you talk about, me and Roman Reigns had some great matches. I don’t know if a lot of people would expect that,” Styles said.

However, when asked to identify his top WrestleMania performance, Styles singled out his match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33, citing the chemistry and attention to detail that made the bout stand out.

“Here’s another thing: the best WrestleMania match I had was against Shane McMahon. Yep, it was. You’ve got Shane, who is a perfectionist, he wants it perfect, and man, I get that. We just so happened to be able to place things where they should be in the storyline we had going into it, and it made it a perfect match,” Styles said.

Styles officially retired from in-ring competition in January after losing to Gunther at the 2026 Royal Rumble. He has since transitioned into a new role with WWE, signing a contract that sees him working behind the scenes in talent scouting and developmental.