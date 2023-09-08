Alan Angels Issued Open Challenge For Friday’s IMPACT Victory Road

Alan Angels has issued an open challenge for IMPACT Victory Road 2023.

On Thursday, the pro wrestling veteran took to Twitter (X) and issued an open challenge for the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling premium live event scheduled for Friday, September 8, 2023 from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

“If you want to make your mark, here’s your chance,” he wrote. “Here’s your chance to wrestle The Celestial, the real life rock star, the front-man of Impact Wrestling… Alan Angels.”

Angels captioned the tweet, “Who do y’all wanna see wrestle the frontman of IMPACT Wrestling?”

