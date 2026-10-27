Alexa Bliss Reveals Original Plan To Reunite With Bray Wyatt On WWE TV

WWE star Alexa Bliss recently appeared on the podcast “A Shot of Brandi,” where she talked about several topics, including the Horrors of The Wyatt Six haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights last year.

She shared that working as a scare actor for a few hours at the haunted house gave her a sense of closure about the late Bray Wyatt.

Bliss said, “I was in it. I got to actually be a scare actor for a few hours. So I walked through it the first time… It’s super heavy because it’s all of Windham’s ideas, and that’s one thing he always said: He always wanted a house at Halloween Horror Nights and to see it happen was so cool, but it was so bittersweet knowing that he would never see it. The first time I walked through… it feels like someone hit you in the gut. You’re just like, ‘Oh my God.’ But I really wanted to be in the house.”

On the original plan to have her reunite with Bray Wyatt on TV that never came to pass:

“I never got to have that closure with Bray because the last time I was with him, it was WrestleMania and I turned on him against Randy (Orton), and then we were supposed to join back together after this one WrestleMania and then I found out I was pregnant, and then he had gotten sick, and so he was out for a while… It was like ships in the night, and he did that interview where he was like, ‘Well, Alexa and I will always be connected in some way,’ and I just felt a sense of comfort. Because I got to do the Firefly Funhouse scene, where I was next to the TV that was just playing Windham over and over and over and over. And it was so cool to be a part of that again but also so heartbreaking after I did it. I felt like I finally was able to close that chapter. It’s over, and I think that was one of the first times that it actually hit me that he was actually gone, and so it was so cool to be able to do that, that Universal let me do that because I was like, I feel like this is me saying goodbye. This is me going back to where it started and this is me saying goodbye and they let me have that moment.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)