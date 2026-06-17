Anthem Issues Statement On Major TNA Restructuring

Anthem Sports has issued an official statement addressing several significant changes within TNA Wrestling, including workforce reductions, the departure of longtime executive and creative team member Tommy Dreamer, and the release of Tessa Blanchard.

According to the company, the moves are part of an effort to streamline operations while sharpening TNA’s strategic focus and profitability.

The announcement confirms that Dreamer and TNA have mutually agreed to part ways, ending his tenure working within the promotion’s Creative and Talent Relations departments. Anthem also officially confirmed that Tessa Blanchard has been released from the company.

Anthem’s full statement reads as follows:

“TNA Wrestling today announced a workforce reduction, designed to streamline operations and sharpen strategic focus and profitability.

TNA’s creative leadership team will see an immediate shift. Tommy Dreamer, who has worked in TNA’s Creative and Talent Relations Departments, is leaving the company as TNA and Dreamer mutually agreed to part ways.

TNA Wrestling also has come to terms on the release of Tessa Blanchard.

We wish Tessa, Tommy and others the best in their future endeavors.”

Dreamer had been a key figure behind the scenes in TNA for several years, contributing to both the promotion’s creative direction and talent relations efforts.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Blanchard’s departure from TNA surfaced earlier this week after reports emerged that she had been granted her release.

PWMania.com will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available regarding the workforce reductions and any additional changes within TNA Wrestling.