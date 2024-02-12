Anthony Bowens On Tony Khan: “He Genuinely Cares About His Performers And Takes Care Of Us”

AEW World Trios Champion Anthony Bowens recently spoke with Compas On The Beat on a number of topics including how cool it is to have ROH under AEW’s umbrella and how Tony Khan has been doing a fantastic job with all of his business ventures.

Bowens said, “It’s cool to have them under our umbrella.” “I think it’s a great opportunity for people to work on things and to get more reps. It’s a fantastic company with great lineage, where a lot of our top guys have come from, Ring of Honor back in the day. The Adam Coles, the Adam Hangman Pages, the Young Bucks, all the way back to Cody. So a lot of rich wrestling history in Ring of Honor. I mean, Tony’s, I kind of call him a mad scientist in a sense. It feels like no matter if it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars, you guys, Fulham even, it feels like they’re always trying to be competitive.”

“They always want to be the best and I feel like he does a really good job with it. Well, considering all the things that he does, he does a fantastic job multitasking. Barely. It’s awesome to work for somebody who cares about you. He genuinely cares about his performers and takes care of us. So that’s number one to me, one that understands that we’re human beings at the end of the day. So it’s been great to work with him the last four years and he’s the guy who created The Acclaimed. It’s been very cool to, I guess, make him proud. We brought his vision to life in a very, very large way and I think that’s cool.”

You can check out Bowens’ comments in the video below.



