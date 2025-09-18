Anthony Ogogo Set To Compete At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport London

MMA legend Josh Barnett has announced that Olympic medalist and AEW star Anthony Ogogo will be competing at his Bloodsport London event later this month. However, his opponent has not yet been revealed.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 28th, at the Electric Ballroom in London, England, and it will be broadcast on TrillerTV+.

Barnett wrote, “Our second Olympian to step into the Bloodsport ring will be making their debut in London, Sept. 28th – Anthony Ogogo is coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport – London! With hands of stone, and the experience of fighting at the Olympic and professional stages, he is now bringing those hands to Bloodsport, and will live and die on the power of his fists.”