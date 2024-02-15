Athena On Her Goals For 2024, Calls Tony Khan A Mastermind

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena recently appeared on an episode of the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including her goals for 2024 and how AEW President Tony Khan is a mastermind.

Athena said, “I just hope to end 2024 as the triple crown champion. That’s the greedy part in me. I don’t know if my body will hold up having to defend three titles in a night, but we’re going to try it and we’re going to go for it. That is my goal at the end of 2024. As much as I love Ring of Honor, I know that Tony [Tony Khan] and I have also talked, we know it’s not going to last forever, even though I call myself the forever ROH Champion. Just know, I don’t talk about stuff because I genuinely want it to be a surprise when it does happen. It’s coming. We have talked. Everyone thinks that Tony isn’t a mastermind, he is. He does everything for a reason. Just wait, be patient, stay on board with ROH because even if I’m not able to be on ROH, there are so many women, men, and tag teams and everyone gives their heart and soul to that cause.”

