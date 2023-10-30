Attendance Figures For Last Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held last week. WWE RAW topped the attendance list with 11,949 tickets sold.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas = 11,949 tickets sold

– WWE SmackDown from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin = 11,476 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania = 5,673 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut = 4,079 tickets sold