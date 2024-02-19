Attendance Figures For Last Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held last week. WWE SmackDown topped the attendance list with 11,233 tickets, meanwhile All Elite Wrestling did not hold an episode of Collision due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA All-Star weekend.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE SmackDown from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah = 11,233 tickets sold

– WWE RAW from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky = 10,108 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas = 3,246 tickets sold as of Wednesday morning