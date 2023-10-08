Attendance Figures For Last Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held last week, with WWE RAW topping the attendance list at 10,707 tickets sold.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE RAW from the SAP Center in San Jose, California = 10,707 tickets sold

– WWE SmackDown from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri = 10,339 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the Stockton Arena from Stockton, California = 3,825 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Maverik Center from Salt Lake City, Utah = 2,245 tickets sold