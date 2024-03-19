Backstage News On If Matt Hardy Met With WWE Officials While At RAW

Fans couldn’t stop talking about Matt Hardy and his wife Reby after Reby shared a video of the two of them sitting in a sky box at Monday’s RAW at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The show was less than an hour away from Cameron, where the married couple lives. While some fans assumed they were attending the show, which is common for wrestlers in AEW, and vice versa, they rarely post about it on social media.

Other fans speculated that Hardy might be meeting with WWE because he is in negotiations with AEW about a new contract. Matt has expressed a desire to do more on his podcast and contribute to the development of more young talent.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Hardy did not meet with WWE officials. They arrived at the event after Reby’s friend invited them to sit in their suite, and they stayed for approximately 90 minutes.

Aside from his AEW responsibilities, he is scheduled to tape an Extreme Live of Matt Hardy at the Monster Factory in New Jersey on Friday, April 5, and will appear at Wrestlecon and Squared Circle Expo in the coming weeks.