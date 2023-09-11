Backstage News On LA Knight’s Contract Negotiations With WWE

LA Knight’s new WWE contract is not yet finalized.

Knight and WWE have been negotiating a new long-term contract, which is expected to be a five-year deal, as previously reported last week.

This comes after he received a significant boost following SummerSlam, when he defeated The Miz in a singles match at Payback with John Cena serving as the special guest referee.

Cena endorsed Knight to the fans after the match. Coming out of the show, LA Knight was positioned as the top babyface on the internal SmackDown roster.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the two sides have been in talks, but they are far apart on money. According to the report, “No deal has been agreed to, and doesn’t appear imminent, but they’ll keep negotiating.”

One WWE executive stated that Knight’s big push isn’t linked to a new contract and cited several wrestlers whose contracts expire next year who are still getting pushes.

Knight’s current WWE contract expires in a year and a half.