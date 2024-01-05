Backstage News On Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) And WWE

Prior to her in-ring comeback from injury, Mercedes Mone had the opportunity to rejoin the WWE, but the two parties were unable to reach an agreement. However, this does not imply that they have any ill will toward one another.

WWE was in talks with Mone about returning, but when those talks fell through, WWE sources claimed that they were the ones to walk away because they were far apart on money.

Mone is now expected to make her AEW debut soon, though it is unclear when that will be.

According to PWInsider, several factors, including a change in ownership and the Triple H regime in place for creative, have set the stage for the two sides to reset their relationship.

It also set the stage for her possible return, as they were told, “The company would absolutely love to have her back and have made that clear – and that at least early discussions between the sides have happened.”

One source was optimistic that she would return, but nothing is official until a contract is signed.