Backstage News On QT Marshall Returning To AEW

AEW and Tony Khan are bringing back a well-known name to the company.

QT Marshall, who left the company in December after adamantly stating that he wanted to wrestle rather than work behind the scenes in the front office and as a trainer, is returning to the promotion in a similar role to his previous one.

Marshall will return as Vice President of Creative and Talent. He does not intend to return as an in-ring talent, and he has yet to begin. It’s worth noting that Marshall can wrestle outside of AEW.

Dave Meltzer spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio about QT’s role with AEW, as well as Rocky Romero’s role behind the scenes in talent development.

“I don’t know if he is back yet. But he’s going to be starting back. QT’s role, and Rocky’s role is going to be talent development. So, trying to essentially train wrestlers and work with younger talent. And also, an international liaison with New Japan and CMLL. And QT is going to be….his key role is going to be talent development as well, trainer and everything like that. He left on December 31, right? And Tony Khan said, ‘If he wants to come back, the doors open.’ And I guess he wanted to come back. I know that the idea was he wanted to make it as a main event wrestler, and he worked, he worked a bunch of Indies. But he can still work the indies. So he’s coming back for that job. So starting up soon.”

