Backstage News On Thunder Rosa’s AEW In-Ring Return

One AEW superstar could be returning to action soon after being sidelined for over a year due to injury.

Some wrestlers will willingly put themselves in harm’s way to win over the crowd and separate themselves from the other talented stars in the promotion.

Thunder Rosa has been sidelined due to her back injury. Before giving up the title, she was forced to withdraw from defending her AEW Women’s Title at last year’s All Out. In August 2022, she competed in her final match, a trios match, and won against Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose. Her teammates were Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida.

Reports have indicated that she is close to making a return to the ring. She has recently been doing Spanish commentary for All Elite Wrestling.

In a Q&A with fans, Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp said that Rosa is healthy enough to wrestle again and is waiting for the green light from creative.