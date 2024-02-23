Backstage News On Why Kyle Fletcher Has Not Been On AEW/ROH TV

Fightful Select reports that AEW/ROH star Kyle Fletcher has not been seen on television since his singles loss to “The Ocho” Chris Jericho on the January 31 episode of Dynamite because he has been dealing with visa issues.

It was also noted that the time frame of when Fletcher will be able to return to television has not been determined. Top officials in AEW are quite pleased with his work, and the Aussie Icon member is even poised for an ROH World TV Title program with “All Ego” Ethan Page. However, his current visa issue has delayed those plans.

Fletcher is the current ROH World Television Champion and has recently aligned himself with the Don Callis Family due to his tag team partner, Mark Davis, being out of in-ring action with an injury.