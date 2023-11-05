Backstage News On WWE’s Interest In Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires in early 2024, and a number of promotions, including WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, are expected to bid for his services.

Ospreay faced Shota Umino for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship on Saturday at the Power Struggle event, and Jon Moxley was at ringside to support Umino. Before Ospreay and Moxley were both attacked by Bullet Club War Dogs’ David Finlay, who destroyed both the US and UK belts with a mallet, Ospreay went over.

In a backstage interview, Ospreay stated that he now wants a three-way match between Moxley and Finlay, likely for the IWGP Intercontinental Title or the new belt, at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that those who believe Ospreay will sign with AEW are mistaken, as WWE is still in the running.

“You have to realize they have to look out for their own business. Ospreay is on the way out [of NJPW], and….he’s certainly teased WWE today because him and Seth Rollins tweeted back and forth. I would not say anything is definite with Ospreay, but people who think that it’s like it’s a guarantee, it’s AEW, I know that they are….I just put it this way: WWE is absolutely in the picture, and I’ve said this before, but WWE is in the picture. AEW is in the picture. It’s whoever’s going to give him the best offer, and he’s going to go for both sides ….And Rollins is a big one on that side. AJ Styles would be a big one just because he’s a big fan of AJ Styles. On the other side, there are all kinds of matches. You know, like Bryan Danielson, and him would be just incredible. Whatever’s going to happen, it’s not going to happen until February 1st. But I mean, he’s going to be possibly gone. And if it’s AEW, he’ll have limited dates. Moxley is, at best, going to do a few dates a year in New Japan. He’s not a full-timer. And they need Finlay up there too, you know?” Meltzer stated.