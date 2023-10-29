Backstage News On WWE’s View On Austin Theory And Grayson Waller

Although WWE has previously pushed Austin Theory and Grayson Waller as singles stars, they have recently been used as tag team stars, which has been well-received by the WWE fanbase.

Theory has been called up to the main roster before being sent back to NXT during the COVID-19 pandemic, only to return to the main roster with a big push by being paired with Vince McMahon on television, given a long run as the United States Champion, and even defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Waller rose through the ranks of NXT before being called up earlier this year.

In a Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked how WWE officials view Theory and Waller in comparison to guys in NXT like Carmelo Hayes, Bron Brakker, and others.

“Just completely different views. They have always saw Theory and Waller as high upside. I mean, Waller is very easy for them to do business with as well. Listens really well, and gets them a lot of buzz when necessary. With Austin Theory, I feel like they kind of saw him in that Baron Corbin role where if somebody’s coming back to do something, he can take the heat from that person, and it won’t affect their booking.”