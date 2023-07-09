Backstage Reaction To Grayson Waller On WWE SmackDown, Waller Speaks Out

At Friday’s post-Money in the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden, Grayson Waller hosted WWE Hall of Famer Edge on The Grayson Waller Effect. This resulted in Edge defeating Waller in his main roster in-ring debut, which was the night’s main event but not the show-closing segment. While Waller fell short, Edge briefly took the microphone after the match and praised the former WWE NXT Superstar.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Waller also impressed people backstage on Friday night. Waller reportedly received high praise for his performance on SmackDown against the WWE veteran.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WRKDWrestling pointed out that Waller is being groomed for a big future with WWE, which was evident this week when he was booked in the Money In the Bank segment with John Cena, then with Edge on Friday night’s SmackDown.

Many on the WWE creative team believe Waller has the tools, both on the mic and in the ring, to be a future main event Superstar for years to come.

Waller has also recently worked with Logan Paul, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and others.

As seen in the video below, Kayla Braxton approached Waller after the loss to Edge and asked if he had anything to say.

“I guess you could say this was a pretty crazy week for Grayson Waller,” he said. “A week ago, I had global mega-star Logan Paul on my show. Then I’m in The O2 Arena, sold out, with John Cena, and then I cap it off with my debut on the main roster, on Friday Night SmackDown, and I wrestle Hall of Famer Edge. For any other wrestler, they could retire happy… this is as good as it gets. How is Grayson Waller feeling right now? I’m feeling… I feel pretty damn bad, because whether or not I hung with Edge, it doesn’t matter, because I just lost. But that’s OK because what was that he said to me? He said, ‘Sink or swim.’ Well, I’m pretty damn sure Grayson Waller just swam, and this is just the beginning.”

