Backstage Update On Anthony Henry’s Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Anthony Henry announced on his official Twitter (X) account that he had broken his jaw and will no longer be able to compete in the upcoming tag team tournament to crown new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Henry recently took to his official Twitter (X) account once again to provide an update on his injury, which appears to be good news. According to Henry, he will not need surgery, but he still has to have a procedure to reset his jaw with rubber brackets, and he will need 8 weeks to recover.

Henry wrote, “Update: no surgery is needed, but I still have to have a procedure to reset my jaw with rubber brackets. Recovery time: 8 weeks. See everyone then!”

The injury occurred when Henry competed at a Deadlock Pro Wrestling event this past Sunday in a match against “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith. Keith retained the DPW National Title.

Henry is currently paired up with JD Drake in AEW and ROH as The WorkHorsemen.

You can check out Henry’s post below.