Backstage Update On Bryan Danielson’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Status

Bryan Danielson is out of action again after breaking his orbital bone while working a tag team match on Dynamite with Claudio Castagnoli against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada. He is scheduled for surgery to recover from the injury.

This comes after he had stated that he intends to lessen his full-time wrestling schedule in 2024 and had hoped to work the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show in January.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that it’s unknown whether Danielson would be able to make it in time for the show due to the injury.

“Yeah, it’s sad….I don’t know if he makes it to the Tokyo Dome show…It may be touch and go if he had surgery for January 4th. Hopefully, he can do it. Hopefully, he can finish the next however many months it is. He didn’t put a time on exactly when it is next year that he’s gonna be done. In theory, his contract would be over in September.” Obviously, Tony could extend it, but he’s not gonna be a dirty guy in the situation if Bryan wants to be finished. If Bryan promised he’s gonna be finished at the end of this contract, then he wants to be finished. The guy can always quit; he just can’t go back to WWE, and I don’t think he’s gonna go back to WWE at this point, not that he’s got anything against WWE, and never say never, I don’t wanna say he’d never do it.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)