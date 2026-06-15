Backstage Update On Callum Newman Following NJPW Dominion

During the main event of NJPW’s recent Dominion show in Osaka, Japan, Callum Newman lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Yota Tsuji. Unfortunately, Newman not only lost his title but also sustained a shoulder injury during the match.

According to Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com, Newman suffered a disclosed shoulder injury, likely caused by a belly-to-belly throw into the corner. Alvarez noted that they managed to pop the shoulder back in place, but it is believed to be a dislocation. Newman is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Recently, Newman was announced as one of the competitors in Block B for the G1 Climax 36 tournament, set to begin on July 11. At just 23 years old, Newman made history as the youngest IWGP Heavyweight Champion in NJPW when he won the title from Yota Tsuji in April at Sakura Genesis. He held the championship for 71 days before losing it back to Tsuji at Dominion.