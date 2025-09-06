Backstage Update On Changes To John Cena’s Final WWE Match

John Cena’s farewell match will not be taking place in Boston as originally expected. According to WrestleVotes, Washington, DC is now slated to host Cena’s final bout in December during the Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

Jon Alba of SI.com provided more context, noting that while Boston officials “went very hard” to secure the event, WWE wanted the city to cover costs it historically had not.

WWE and TKO are said to be treating Cena’s retirement as a destination weekend, with multiple events planned around the show.

Bidding documents earlier this year referenced attractions such as an Undertaker One-Man Show to complement the event.

Alba added further insight into the decision, explaining why Boston ultimately lost out.

“Boston wanted his last match badly, and I know firsthand officials made a very strong push for it. WWE and TKO want Cena’s last match to be a major tourism destination event. Doing that in December in Boston around the holidays isn’t easy.”