Backstage Update On Liv Morgan’s Anticipated Return To WWE TV

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion could be making her presence felt once again — and sooner than expected.

According to Fightful Select, Liv Morgan is expected to play a significant role in upcoming WWE creative plans, with her return possibly happening as soon as tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

PWInsider.com reports that WWE sources have confirmed Morgan is written into tonight’s RAW.

Morgan, who has been noticeably absent from WWE programming in recent weeks, reportedly returned to the U.S. last weekend after completing filming for her upcoming role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. Despite her stateside return, she was not featured on last week’s shows, sparking speculation among fans about her status.

Morgan has been off-screen since traveling to Japan to work on the film, which marks another major step in her expanding career outside the ring. However, it now appears that WWE is ready to re-integrate her into storylines, potentially setting up a dramatic comeback that could shake up the women’s division.

As one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Morgan’s return is likely to have immediate implications for the tag team landscape, particularly if the titles come into play or existing rivalries reignite.

With RAW airing tonight and all eyes on potential surprises, fans may not have to wait much longer to see Liv back in action.

Stay with PWMania.com for real-time updates on Liv Morgan’s return, RAW coverage, and all breaking WWE news.