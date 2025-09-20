Backstage Update On Matt Riddle’s MLW Status Following Recent Controversy

It was previously reported that independent star Matt Riddle faced backlash after no-showing a GWK charity event while keeping his deposit.

Riddle later returned the deposit and stated that the event was only designated as a charity show at the last minute. Regardless, the incident led to him being pulled from a convention appearance.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the situation has not led to Riddle’s departure from MLW, as he remains with the company.

While some believed MLW might cut ties with him—especially after he dropped the World Title to Mads Krule Krugger at MLW Fightland last weekend—Riddle is still expected to appear at MLW Slaughterhouse on October 4.