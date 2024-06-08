Backstage Update On The Working Relationship Between WWE And TNA

WWE and TNA Wrestling will continue to work together, as mentioned on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace competed in the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble PLE back in January, and Grace is now set to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez for her title at the Battleground PLE this Sunday.

The Wrestling Observer Radio also mentioned that WWE is believed to be involved with the TNA Against All Odds PPV in some fashion, which is set to take place later this month in Chicago, Illinois.

There is no word yet on whether WWE stars will compete on the show or make an appearance.

Most people in TNA had no idea of the deal that management cut with WWE and are learning more about the relationship as time goes on.

Aside from TNA, WWE has worked with Pro Wrestling NOAH, AJPW, and Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold promotion.