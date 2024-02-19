Backstage Update On Yuka Sakazaki’s Status With AEW

Even though Yuka Sakazaki is still regarded as a rising star in the industry, she has been competing throughout Japan and the US for a number of years and has already achieved a great deal of success.

Sakazaki got her big break when she started competing for All Elite Wrestling in 2019 at their Double or Nothing PPV Event. The Japanese pro wrestling star was removed, then re-added to the roster of the company’s official website and rumors have been running rampant since then regarding her AEW status.

As of this writing, no reason has been given yet as to why Sakazaki’s profile was removed and then added back on the AEW website. She was dealing with a serious neck injury for quite some time last year, and she has not wrestled this year.

According to Fightful Select, Sakazaki has been seen regularly backstage at AEW’s shows even while dealing with her injuries. AEW was also coming up with potential creative pitches for her in a non-wrestling capacity after she eventually made her return to in-ring action late last year.