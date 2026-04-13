Backstage Update On Zoey Stark’s Recovery From Knee Injury

WWE star Zoey Stark has been out of in-ring action since May 2025 due to a serious injury. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley. The injury occurred when Stark attempted a missile dropkick and landed awkwardly on her knee.

This was not her first major injury, as she had a similar issue in 2021. Since undergoing surgery, Stark has been focused on her rehabilitation to return to the ring.

In a recent Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan inquired about her recovery progress. It was reported that Stark is currently at the WWE Performance Center, continuing her rehab efforts.

WWE management has indicated they do not expect her to return until at least a full year after her injury, which aligns with standard wrestling procedures for such cases. Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that, optimistically, he would be surprised to see her back before WrestleMania 42.

Additionally, last November, it was reported that WWE has high hopes for Stark and is considering a potential babyface run upon her return. In January, Stark shared a gym photo on her Twitter (X) account with the caption, “Almost….⏳💪.”