Baron Corbin Reveals The Origin Of Bishop Dyer

Former WWE star Bishop Dyer, also known as Baron Corbin, spoke with WrestlingNews.co about various topics, including the origin of his new ring name and its connection to Game of Thrones.

Dyer said, “I’m on a new quest. It’s a new adventure. I’m going to go all over the world, and I want to build just a new thought process for people. I don’t want people to go, ‘Oh, he’s still trying to just be Baron Corbin.’ The Baron is kind of a bottom royal name, if you will, and the bishop is higher. So I was like, we’re elevating ourselves… Massive Game of Thrones fan, dire wolf. I just spelled it a little different than the actual dire wolf. So it still pays tribute to everything I’ve done in the path I’ve carved out. But it is a new evolution of it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.