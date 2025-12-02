Bayley Discusses Her Role As A Locker Room Leader In WWE

WWE veteran Bayley appeared on Beyond the Match Wrestling to discuss various topics, including the experience of being a locker room leader in the company.

Bayley said, “Oh you know, it’s a lot of weight on my shoulders. It’s a lot of work. You know, it’s not something that I asked for, but you know, it’s something that just fell upon me. These idiots need guidance. I’m so giving, I’m just so giving. And you know, it just looks natural. I don’t want these responsibilities. They kind of just fell into my lap because of my talent. So, it just — you know, she’s just there. So what am I going to do? Just let her flop around on her own?”

On Tome and Stevie Filip:

“I’ve known them for — I don’t know something-plus years. My ex trained with them in New Zealand. So I when I went over one time, got to hang out with them for like a week. They’re just super nice guys, super talented. I wish they were working here, I think they’re great. They have so much to offer, but they were there in town watching the show — there as extras — so it was great to like hang out with them and everything. So shout out to Tom and Stevie. I hope you guys get here someday. You hear that, Hunter? Triple H, sign them.”

