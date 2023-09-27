Bayley & Jade Cargill Comment On Cargill Signing With WWE

WWE Superstars continue to react to the news that former AEW TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill has signed with the company.

On Tuesday, Bayley took to Twitter (X) to react to the news.

“Hello, I am the Tree of Life here in the WWE,” she wrote. “Pleasure to meet you. Please feel free to watch very closely this Friday as I break down that cheating, nosey, idiot Charlotte Flair. Enjoy!!!!!!!!! And welcome………#rolemodel #learningtree.”

Cargil fired back at Bayley, “Warm welcome from a “role model”. Heard from my friends you’re also the one to look out for. 😎”

Check out the social media exchange below.

Hello, I am the Tree of Life here in the WWE. Pleasure to meet you. Please feel free to watch very closely this Friday as I break down that cheating, nosey, idiot @MsCharlotteWWE. Enjoy!!!!!!!!! And welcome………#rolemodel #learningtree https://t.co/Gv8TamRftP — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 26, 2023