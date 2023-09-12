Booker T Believes Wrestlers Today Need To Show More Respect

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how wrestlers today need to show more respect and protect the business as there is a time and place for everything else.

Booker T said, “The point is the respect thing. Respect. Meaning somebody comes and tells you something, and you just blow it off like it has no meaning. And like the guys coming telling you that for no reason, it’s a reason why he is telling you that because he’s trying to protect the business. I think that’s what the question was more so than anything. So yeah, I believe in respect. I believe in having genitals in the locker room. I believe in the guys who came before me, the carpenters who went out and did it. And the blueprint, just like at a Reality of Wrestling show, if the first match goes outside those four ropes, he’s got a problem with me alright because it’s the first match. We don’t need that for the first match. It’s a reason why we build the show to the main event. When you have everybody going out on the show thinking they’re having a WrestleMania match when they’ve never been to WrestleMania and probably never will, there’s no real reason for it. More than anything, it’ll be a time and place for you to go out and have a certain match. But during three Canadian destroyers for no reason and a powerbomb just to have a kick out just this is awesome. It’s ridiculous. And that’s what wrestling is today.”

You can check out Booker T’s complete podcast in the video below.