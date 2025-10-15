Booker T Postpones Reality Of Wrestling Event To Honor John Cena’s Final Match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has made a classy gesture in honor of John Cena’s upcoming retirement match, announcing that his Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion will move its next event to avoid conflicting with Cena’s farewell bout.

The ROW “Sub Zero” event was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 13, the same night Cena will wrestle his final match at a special Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.

In a statement posted to social media, the five-time WCW Champion explained that the decision was made out of respect for Cena and the significance of the moment.

“In honor of @JohnCena’s final match taking place December 13th on Saturday Night’s Main Event, we at @TheOfficialROW have made the decision to move our annual winter event, #SubZero, to December 20th,” Booker T wrote.

“Some moments in this business are bigger than any one show — and this is one of them. We want the entire wrestling world to come together to watch, reflect, and honor the greatest of all time as he takes his final bow.”

The move ensures that fans — including those in Booker T’s home state of Texas — won’t have to choose between attending their local independent show and witnessing a historic night in WWE history.

Demand for tickets to Cena’s final match has been off the charts, with reports of more than 45,000 fans in the Ticketmaster queue for an arena that holds around 15,000.

While Cena’s opponent has not yet been officially confirmed, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that GUNTHER is the leading candidate. According to Meltzer, WWE plans to hold a tournament to determine Cena’s opponent, with GUNTHER expected to emerge as the winner and face the 16-time world champion in his final match.

Booker T’s decision to reschedule his show underscores the respect shared among wrestling’s top legends — and highlights how much of an impact John Cena’s farewell will have on the entire industry.