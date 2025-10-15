Dominik Mysterio Says He’s Ready To End John Cena’s Career

As John Cena’s legendary WWE career nears its end, Dominik Mysterio has made it clear he’d gladly face the 16-time world champion — and possibly deny him one final milestone before retirement.

During an appearance on Graps & Yaps, Mysterio was asked about the prospect of Cena’s final run in WWE. The interviewer noted that Cena has never captured the Intercontinental Championship, the only title preventing him from achieving Grand Slam Champion status.

When presented with the idea of Cena targeting the Intercontinental Title before hanging up his boots, Mysterio didn’t hesitate to respond. “I mean at the end of the day, I’m here,” Mysterio said. “If John Cena wants some, he can come get some. He’s got four dates left you said?”

Staying true to his heel persona, the Judgment Day star added a sharp jab at the veteran. “I mean if that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I’ll be more than happy to.”

Mysterio emphasized that he’s ready for any challenge and sees himself as the man to beat in WWE right now. “You know, that’s what I’m here for. I’m here to be and stay your dirty double champ.”

A potential clash between Dominik Mysterio and John Cena would mark a major generational moment in WWE, pitting one of the company’s most polarizing young stars against one of its all-time greats.

Cena, a 17-time world champion, has held the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship, and Tag Team Championship, with the Intercontinental Title being the only major accolade missing from his resume. With his retirement on the horizon, each of his remaining matches carries massive significance — especially if championship gold is at stake.