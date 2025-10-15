The Rock Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At His Transformation For “The Smashing Machine”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has given fans an inside look at the intense and transformative process that turned him into MMA legend Mark Kerr for his acclaimed new film, The Smashing Machine.

In a new post shared on Instagram, the WWE icon revealed time-lapse footage capturing his four-hour daily transformation in the makeup chair — a process that required 22 prosthetics, including pieces for his eyes, face, forehead, scars, cauliflower ears, and wig.

“Transformation into The Smashing Machine. 4 hours in the make up chair, every morning. 22 prosthetics (eyes, face, forehead, scars, cauliflower ears, wig),” The Rock wrote.

Johnson explained that the extensive process was more than just physical — it was key to helping him fully inhabit Kerr’s character.

“By the time I got to set, I felt I was already in Mark Kerr’s skin. How he walked, talked, and how he violently, yet tenderly navigated life and dealt with his demons,” he shared.

The Rock also expressed gratitude to Kerr for allowing his story to be told, writing:

“I’m forever grateful to Mark for living a life, so we could all feel it.”

Johnson credited the team of makeup and prosthetic artists behind his transformation — Kazuhiro Tsuji, Brooklyn Allen, Glen Griffin, Spring Kun, and Nikki Solow — for their dedication and artistry.

The Smashing Machine chronicles the rise of Mark Kerr, one of MMA’s early icons, exploring his dominance in the sport, his battles with addiction, and the complexities of his personal life.

The film has earned widespread critical acclaim, with Johnson’s performance being hailed as the best of his career and even generating early Oscar buzz. Despite its strong reviews, the film’s theatrical debut has faced a rocky start at the box office.