Mick Foley Issues Emotional Message To President Donald Trump

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has released a powerful and unexpected message directed at United States President Donald Trump. In a video uploaded to his official YouTube channel, Foley spoke directly to the President, appealing to him “as a human being” to help “stop the madness” and bring peace to the country.

Foley began by recalling his brief meeting with Trump when they were both inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2013, explaining that he wanted to speak honestly and without mockery.

“Hello, Mr. President. My name is Mick Foley. We’ve only met once. We are both members of the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2013… since then, I’ve become a fairly constant critic. And I think I’ve had good reason to do that. However, I believe that if I’m going to have any credibility as a critic, I have to be willing to give credit where it’s due—and you are due a lot of credit,” Foley said.

The hardcore legend specifically praised Trump’s role in international peace efforts, saying:

“I believe you are due a lot of credit when it comes to the Gaza ceasefire and peace plan. You deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. It’s yours—if you can stop the madness in this country.”

Foley went on to warn that history would judge the President’s leadership by his actions in the coming months.

“It appears to me as if you’re trying to consolidate power, perhaps turn our country into something of an autocracy… but if that does not happen, history will not treat you kindly,” Foley stated. “You, Mr. President, and you alone, have the ability to diffuse the tension, to stop the madness, to halt the terror. You, Mr. President, and you alone, have the ability to bring peace to America.”

He emphasized that his message was unscripted and came from the heart.

“I want to make it clear that this is something I’m doing on my own. I’m in a rented Airbnb in Nashville. There are no notes in front of me, no teleprompter. This is just me looking at the camera, speaking from my heart to you—a fellow human being, a fellow 2013 WWE Hall of Fame member.”

Foley concluded the nearly seven-minute video by expressing doubt that his words would reach Trump — but said he hoped to be proven wrong.

“Thank you for watching, Mr. President. Thank you for listening. I don’t believe it’s going to make a difference—but I would love it if you would prove me wrong.”