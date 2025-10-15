Massive Demand For John Cena’s Final Match, Ticket Queue Surpasses 60,000 Fans

The demand to witness John Cena’s final WWE match is unlike anything in recent memory. According to WrestleVotes, within minutes of tickets going on sale for the December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., more than 45,000 fans were in the Ticketmaster virtual queue attempting to secure a seat — a number that later climbed to nearly 60,000, per WrestleOps.

The Capital One Arena, which will host Cena’s retirement match, holds roughly 15,000 fans, meaning interest in the event has already tripled the venue’s capacity. The overwhelming demand has also sent secondary market prices skyrocketing, with the cheapest tickets currently listed at around $200.

While WWE has yet to officially announce Cena’s opponent, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that GUNTHER is slated to face the 16-time world champion in his farewell bout. The match would represent a symbolic “passing of the torch” between one of wrestling’s all-time greats and one of its most dominant modern performers.

Cena’s retirement tour has been one of the defining stories of WWE in 2025. The farewell run has featured several marquee bouts, including a clash with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza and a title feud with Cody Rhodes over the Undisputed WWE Championship.

He’s coming off a victory over AJ Styles at Crown Jewel and is scheduled for upcoming appearances on Raw in Boston and Madison Square Garden, as well as a reported match at Survivor Series on November 29.

With his in-ring career coming to a close, Cena’s final match has become one of the most anticipated events in WWE history, with fans across the world eager to be part of the moment when “The Champ” takes his last bow.

Almost 60,000 people were queuing up for a ticket to John Cena’s final match at SNME in Washington, DC. Today was only the pre-sale. pic.twitter.com/pYLKTvvctQ — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 15, 2025