Booker T Says He Could See CM Punk Finding Way Back To WWE

Can you envision CM Punk back in WWE?

Booker T can.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator spoke about the possibility of “The Best in the World” returning to WWE after talking about chants at recent events, likely due to anticipation of WWE coming to Chicago for Survivor Series in hopes of Punk turning up.

“I could see CM Punk wanting to find his way back into the WWE,” Booker T said. “I could see that. We’re talking about it right now.”

He continued, “Also, I’m gonna go out on a limb here. I’m not gonna put it past WWE hiring him back. I don’t know, I can’t say. But I do know that just about everybody that’s left WWE has come back, no matter what problems they’ve had. Even The Ultimate Warrior, I don’t think anybody thought The Ultimate Warrior would come back.”

